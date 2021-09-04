Smaugs NFT (SMG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00065735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00141100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00168966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.22 or 0.08093765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,041.97 or 0.99510050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.14 or 0.00823531 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

