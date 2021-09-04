Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,594 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

