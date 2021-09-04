Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Shares of XPL opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,040 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

