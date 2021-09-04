South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

SOUHY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

