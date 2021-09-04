Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of SFST opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $402.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
