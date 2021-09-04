Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of SFST opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $402.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

