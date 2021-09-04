Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,551 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,583,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.