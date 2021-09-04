Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DALXF. Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of DALXF opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

