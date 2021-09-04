SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Increased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after buying an additional 1,666,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,295,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,789. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

