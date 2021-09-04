SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 10.3% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,584. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.