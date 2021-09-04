SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.