SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.37

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $206.37 and last traded at $205.49, with a volume of 32269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $184.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 135,834 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,697,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,684,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

