Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 99,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,560,170 shares.The stock last traded at $254.69 and had previously closed at $238.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

