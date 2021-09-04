Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Acquires 10,100 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

