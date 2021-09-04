Stableford Capital II LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 665,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $313.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.30. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.