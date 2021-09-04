Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,928. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.