Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on D. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

NYSE D traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.