Stableford Capital II LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.