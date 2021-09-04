Stafi Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.48 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $24.88 million and approximately $15.48 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00004418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00094563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00343333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00046213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015913 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.