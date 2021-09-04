StakedZEN (STZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,508.00

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for about $104.14 or 0.00208724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $10,508.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00143232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00166833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.31 or 0.08023801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.91 or 1.00017941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00823921 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

