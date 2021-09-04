Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stantec alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$63.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.17.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.