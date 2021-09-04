Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 280,257 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at $255,000.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

