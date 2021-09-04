STASIS EURO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $105.85 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00179614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00048681 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

