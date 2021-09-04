Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $527.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $531.30 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

