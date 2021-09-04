STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €37.00 ($43.53) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €37.90 ($44.59) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

