StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,425,304 shares.The stock last traded at $46.35 and had previously closed at $47.80.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% during the second quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,400,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

