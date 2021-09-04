StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.64 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion and a PE ratio of -22.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $15,595,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,069,027 shares of company stock worth $167,332,326 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

