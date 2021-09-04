StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

