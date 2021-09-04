Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $3,015.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00120664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00802822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00047745 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

