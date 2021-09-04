SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00064848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00154113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00186364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.56 or 0.07837027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,153.65 or 1.00203830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.38 or 0.00991736 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.