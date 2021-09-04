Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. 1,142,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.