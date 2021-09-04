Swiss National Bank Has $88.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $88,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 172,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

