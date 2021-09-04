Swiss National Bank Purchases 22,907 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Qorvo worth $90,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.21. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

