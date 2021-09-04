Swiss National Bank Purchases 33,100 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Seagen worth $87,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $772,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average of $150.75. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

