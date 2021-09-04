Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 982,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,075 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $85,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

