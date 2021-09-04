Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 281,496 shares in the company, valued at $864,192.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,990,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,894 shares of company stock worth $416,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

