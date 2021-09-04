T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Raised by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

