Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 8,696 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christopher J. Twomey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 29th, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
