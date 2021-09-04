Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 8,696 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher J. Twomey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.