Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,814 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $97.56 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

