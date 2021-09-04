Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.49 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $205.08 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $3,461,912. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.