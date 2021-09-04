Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 46,869 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

