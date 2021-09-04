Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,110 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after buying an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $273.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on W. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.80.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.