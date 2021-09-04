Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Team17 Group stock remained flat at $$11.20 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

