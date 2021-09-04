Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.94.

TECK.B stock opened at C$30.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.39 billion and a PE ratio of 101.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.55. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

