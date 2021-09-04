Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.40 on September 10th

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.36. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telecom Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 3,359.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 391,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Telecom Argentina worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.