Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.25. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 1,573 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

