Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $470.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $465.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.35.

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $463.60.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

