TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$29.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TSE T traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.02. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

