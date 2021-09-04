Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.
About Teradyne
