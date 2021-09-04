TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Cap of $37.79 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.79 million and $21,230.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00142263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00167465 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.15 or 0.07927280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,054.60 or 0.99518827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.06 or 0.00825233 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 44,055,899,343 coins and its circulating supply is 44,055,170,235 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

