Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 255.70 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.72. The company has a market cap of £19.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 44,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Also, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

